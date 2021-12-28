China's registered volunteers have surpassed 200 million in number, according to a national videoconference on civil affairs Tuesday

BEIJING, Dec. 28 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) APP):China's registered volunteers have surpassed 200 million in number, according to a national video conference on civil affairs Tuesday.

Together they have provided over 3.

7 billion hours of volunteer service, said the conference.

In the first 11 months of this year, 30 online public charity platforms designated by China's Ministry of Civil Affairs raised 8.75 billion Yuan through over 700 million donations, it added.