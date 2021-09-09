UrduPoint.com

China's Regular Stresses Opening-up, Cross-border Cooperation

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 04:05 PM

China's regular stresses opening-up, cross-border cooperation

China's securities regulator has pledged to roll out more measures to expand opening-up, while calling for strengthening cross-border regulatory cooperation

BEIJING, Sep 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :China's securities regulator has pledged to roll out more measures to expand opening-up, while calling for strengthening cross-border regulatory cooperation.

China will study and introduce relevant measures to further expand opening-up, including expanding the country's Stock Connect programs and increasing the supply of international futures products, according to Yi Huiman, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Major global financial centers, with developed capital markets, should offer services to global investors and facilitate cross-border financing and investment, Yi noted, stressing that the centers should not be used as the platform and tool for governments to suppress other countries.

Adhering to the principles of mutual respect, effective communication, mutual benefit and win-win results, China will carry out pragmatic cooperation with relevant parties in areas including the supervision of China-concept stocks, cross-border audit supervision and law-enforcement cooperation, Yi said.

Related Topics

China Stocks Market

Recent Stories

Southern China reports new distribution area of ra ..

Southern China reports new distribution area of rare plant

1 minute ago
 China protects people's rights to vote, stand for ..

China protects people's rights to vote, stand for election: action plan

1 minute ago
 CIA Director calls on Army Chief; ISI chief

CIA Director calls on Army Chief; ISI chief

1 minute ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Thursday

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Thursday

1 minute ago
 Plea against Woman TikToker dismissed

Plea against Woman TikToker dismissed

20 minutes ago
 German football team stuck in Scotland after plane ..

German football team stuck in Scotland after plane problem

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.