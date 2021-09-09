China's securities regulator has pledged to roll out more measures to expand opening-up, while calling for strengthening cross-border regulatory cooperation

China will study and introduce relevant measures to further expand opening-up, including expanding the country's Stock Connect programs and increasing the supply of international futures products, according to Yi Huiman, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Major global financial centers, with developed capital markets, should offer services to global investors and facilitate cross-border financing and investment, Yi noted, stressing that the centers should not be used as the platform and tool for governments to suppress other countries.

Adhering to the principles of mutual respect, effective communication, mutual benefit and win-win results, China will carry out pragmatic cooperation with relevant parties in areas including the supervision of China-concept stocks, cross-border audit supervision and law-enforcement cooperation, Yi said.