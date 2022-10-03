UrduPoint.com

China's Regulator Urges Banks To Avoid Publishing Political Researches - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2022 | 01:00 PM

China's Regulator Urges Banks to Avoid Publishing Political Researches - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) The China Securities Regulatory Commission urged investment banks operating in China to avoid publishing political research ahead of the Communist Party (CPC) meeting held twice in a decade, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing sources.

In response to the newspaper's request, the Chinese regulator said that the "content of your inquiry is not true" and asked not to distribute this report.

The newspaper added that US banks Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. that operate in mainland China were among those contacted by the regulator.

On October 16, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party will start in Beijing. Following the event, the party's senior leadership will be determined for the next five years.

The Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee said that the 20th National Congress of the CPC would be extremely important for the country's domestic policy.

