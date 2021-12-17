UrduPoint.com

China's Rehabilitation Assistance Services Cover More Children With Disability

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 04:00 PM

China offered rehabilitation assistance to 332,000 children with disabilities by the end of November this year, nearly 50,000 more than the total of 2020, according to a recent statement from the China Disabled Persons' Federation (CDPF)

With an additional central government input of 400 million Yuan (62.

86 million U.S. Dollars) compared with 2020, disabled persons' federations across the country, in cooperation with relevant departments, have provided higher-standard assistance to more children with disabilities, the CDPF said Wednesday.

The CDPF has also entrusted third-party organizations to conduct satisfaction surveys among parents to boost the quality of assistance services.

