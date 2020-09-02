UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Reluctance Does Not Deter US To Seek Arms Deal With Russia - Pentagon Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 12:00 AM

China's Reluctance Does Not Deter US to Seek Arms Deal With Russia - Pentagon Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The United States is willing to advance a nuclear arms control deal with Russia while continuing to urge China to join the negotiations, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Chad Sbragia said during a briefing.

"The United States is willing to make progress with Russia while waiting on China to recognize its interests in behaving like a great power and a responsible nuclear weapons state by pursuing negotiations in good faith," Sbragia told reporters.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billinglsea met in Vienna last month to discuss the extension of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) that caps both countries' nuclear weapon stocks and is set to expire in February.

The United States initially insisted on a trilateral successor deal to the New START that would include China, but later dropped the demand.

Sbragia said China has not chosen to participate in the proposed trilateral arms control discussions, but its refusal to engage will not belabor US efforts to begin shaping a new era of arms control with Russia.

"China's interests will not be served by failing to come to the table," Sbragia said.

Nevertheless, the United States believes it is time for China to participate in nuclear arms control, Sbragia also said.

"China needs to halt the upward and destabilizing trajectory of its nuclear buildup and work closely to reduce nuclear risks," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Defense Department released a report that estimated China's stockpile of nuclear warheads in the "low 200s," a fraction of US and Russian arsenals. However, the report said the US military believes China will double that figure over the next ten years.

Related Topics

Russia China Nuclear Vienna Progress Chad United States February Stocks Weapon

Recent Stories

ADQ launches Rafed to leverage healthcare purchasi ..

36 minutes ago

US Central Bank Needs More Aggressive Policy to Bo ..

27 minutes ago

Twitter Suspends 5 Accounts Linked to 'Russian Sta ..

20 minutes ago

New Opposition Alliance to Become Strongest Force ..

20 minutes ago

England bowl in 3rd T20 as Pakistan's Haider Ali m ..

20 minutes ago

Indian Foreign Ministry Urges China to Control Fro ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.