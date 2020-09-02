(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The United States is willing to advance a nuclear arms control deal with Russia while continuing to urge China to join the negotiations, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Chad Sbragia said during a briefing.

"The United States is willing to make progress with Russia while waiting on China to recognize its interests in behaving like a great power and a responsible nuclear weapons state by pursuing negotiations in good faith," Sbragia told reporters.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billinglsea met in Vienna last month to discuss the extension of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) that caps both countries' nuclear weapon stocks and is set to expire in February.

The United States initially insisted on a trilateral successor deal to the New START that would include China, but later dropped the demand.

Sbragia said China has not chosen to participate in the proposed trilateral arms control discussions, but its refusal to engage will not belabor US efforts to begin shaping a new era of arms control with Russia.

"China's interests will not be served by failing to come to the table," Sbragia said.

Nevertheless, the United States believes it is time for China to participate in nuclear arms control, Sbragia also said.

"China needs to halt the upward and destabilizing trajectory of its nuclear buildup and work closely to reduce nuclear risks," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Defense Department released a report that estimated China's stockpile of nuclear warheads in the "low 200s," a fraction of US and Russian arsenals. However, the report said the US military believes China will double that figure over the next ten years.