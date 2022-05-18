UrduPoint.com

China's Renewable Energy Capacity Expands Rapidly In First Four Months

Published May 18, 2022

China's renewable energy capacity expands rapidly in first four months

China's installed capacity of renewable energy registered fast growth in the first four months of the year as the country strived to reach its carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :China's installed capacity of renewable energy registered fast growth in the first four months of the year as the country strived to reach its carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals.

In the January-April period, the capacity of wind power jumped 17.7 percent year on year to around 340 million kilowatts, while solar farms saw capacity hit 320 million kilowatts, an increase of 23.6 percent, according to the National Energy Administration.

By the end of April, the country's total installed power generation capacity reached about 2.

41 billion kilowatts, rising 7.9 percent from a year ago, the data showed.

China has announced that it will strive for peaking carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

The country is forging ahead in renewable energy development to improve its energy structure. According to an action plan released last year, it aims to increase the share of non-fossil energy consumption to around 25 percent by 2030.

