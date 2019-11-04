UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Resident Home Purchase Leverage Down In Q3

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 01:13 PM

China's resident home purchase leverage down in Q3

Chinese residents' home purchase leverage fell in the third quarter this year after rising for two consecutive quarters, a report said

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Chinese residents' home purchase leverage fell in the third quarter this year after rising for two consecutive quarters, a report said.

The third-quarter leverage dipped to 31.3 percent, 0.1 percentage point lower than the same period last year and down 0.5 percentage points from the second quarter, according to a report by the Shanghai-based think tank E-house China R&D Institute.

The growth rate of China's outstanding individual housing loans has fallen for 10 quarters in a row to 16.

8 percent in Q3, down 1.1 percentage points year on year, the report said.

New housing loans accounted for 28 percent of new domestic loans in total in the third quarter, down 0.6 percentage points from the previous quarter.

The Chinese government has pledged to adhere to the principle of "housing is for living in, not for speculation" and facilitate the development of a long-term management mechanism for the real estate market.

Related Topics

China Same Tank Market From Government Housing

Recent Stories

LHC to announce verdict today on Maryam Nawaz's ba ..

4 minutes ago

Hira Mani expected to be part of famous TV show Me ..

13 minutes ago

Dengue patients toll reaches 6670 in KP

3 minutes ago

Rs 400mln set for 'crop maximization project'

3 minutes ago

Witnesses Say Some Protesters Killed During Clashe ..

3 minutes ago

Youth shot dead, other two injured in firing incid ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.