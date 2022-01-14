UrduPoint.com

China's Resort Island Of Hianan Receives Over 81 Mln Tourists In 2021

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2022 | 04:31 PM

China's resort island of Hianan receives over 81 mln tourists in 2021

More than 81 million domestic and overseas tourists visited south China's tropical island province of Hainan in 2021, up 25.5 percent year on year, which is equivalent to 97.5 percent of the number in 2019, local authorities said Thursday

HAIKOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :More than 81 million domestic and overseas tourists visited south China's tropical island province of Hainan in 2021, up 25.5 percent year on year, which is equivalent to 97.5 percent of the number in 2019, local authorities said Thursday.

Hainan's total tourism revenue increased 58.6 percent over the previous year to about 138.4 billion Yuan (about 21.7 billion U.S. Dollars), up 30.9 percent compared to 2019, according to the provincial department of tourism, culture, radio, television and sports.

Last year, Hainan saw the inking of agreements and launch of 32 tourism projects as well as the establishment of over 40 new companies related to tourism, culture and sports.

The province reported 49.5 billion yuan of offshore duty-free shopping in 2021, up 80 percent year on year, with more than 70 million items purchased by 6.72 million shoppers.

The per capita shopping amount registered in the offshore duty-free shops of Hainan logged 7,368 yuan, an increase of 20.2 percent compared to 2020.

China aims to build Hainan into an international tourism and consumption center by 2025 and a globally influential tourism and consumption destination by 2035.

Related Topics

Sports China 2019 2020 TV Billion Million

Recent Stories

Politics of four sharfis is over, claims Sheikh Ra ..

Politics of four sharfis is over, claims Sheikh Rashid

6 minutes ago
 Sindh to impose lockdown, close down schools on NC ..

Sindh to impose lockdown, close down schools on NCOC guidelines: CM Murad

19 minutes ago
 Australia v England fifth Test scoreboard

Australia v England fifth Test scoreboard

4 minutes ago
 Putin Informed About Results of Russia-US Negotiat ..

Putin Informed About Results of Russia-US Negotiations - Kremlin

4 minutes ago
 South Africa beat India in third Test to win serie ..

South Africa beat India in third Test to win series 2-1

4 minutes ago
 Head century gives Australia the edge as rain forc ..

Head century gives Australia the edge as rain forces early end

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.