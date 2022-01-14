More than 81 million domestic and overseas tourists visited south China's tropical island province of Hainan in 2021, up 25.5 percent year on year, which is equivalent to 97.5 percent of the number in 2019, local authorities said Thursday

HAIKOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :More than 81 million domestic and overseas tourists visited south China's tropical island province of Hainan in 2021, up 25.5 percent year on year, which is equivalent to 97.5 percent of the number in 2019, local authorities said Thursday.

Hainan's total tourism revenue increased 58.6 percent over the previous year to about 138.4 billion Yuan (about 21.7 billion U.S. Dollars), up 30.9 percent compared to 2019, according to the provincial department of tourism, culture, radio, television and sports.

Last year, Hainan saw the inking of agreements and launch of 32 tourism projects as well as the establishment of over 40 new companies related to tourism, culture and sports.

The province reported 49.5 billion yuan of offshore duty-free shopping in 2021, up 80 percent year on year, with more than 70 million items purchased by 6.72 million shoppers.

The per capita shopping amount registered in the offshore duty-free shops of Hainan logged 7,368 yuan, an increase of 20.2 percent compared to 2020.

China aims to build Hainan into an international tourism and consumption center by 2025 and a globally influential tourism and consumption destination by 2035.