MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) China's reaction to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine will be a "determining factor" for relations between the European Union and Beijing, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

"How China continues to interact with 'Putin's war' will be a determining factor for EU-China relations going forward," von der Leyen said during her speech on EU-China relations at the Mercator Institute for China Studies.

Von der leyen also said that the EU's relationship with Beijing is very important and will be "a determining factor for our future prosperity and national security".