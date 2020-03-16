UrduPoint.com
China's Retail Sales Plummet 20.5% Year-on-Year In January-February - NBS

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:10 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Retail sales of consumer goods in China fell 20.5 percent year-on-year to 5.2 trillion Yuan ($744.6 billion) in the first two months of 2020 amid the coronavirus outbreak, the country's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Monday.

Online retail sales for the period decreased by 3 percent year-on-year to 1.37 trillion yuan ($195.8 billion).

Last year, retail sales in China grew 8 percent to 41.2 trillion yuan ($5.98 trillion), online retail sales grew 16.5 percent to 10.63 trillion yuan ($1.54 trillion).

Industrial production in China was down 13.

5 percent in the first two months of 2020, the NBS said.

During this period, the country increased production of only 79 out of 612 types of industrial products.

China increased oil production by 3.7 percent to 32 million tonnes in January-February, while natural gas production surged 8 percent to 31.4 billion cubic meters, the NBS said.

Thus, average daily oil production was about 3.57 million barrels in the first two months.

As previously reported, China increased oil imports by 5.2 percent and natural gas imports by 2.8 percent year-on-year in January-February.

