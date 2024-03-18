Open Menu

China's Retail Sales Up 5.5 Pct In Jan-Feb

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2024 | 12:30 PM

China's retail sales up 5.5 pct in Jan-Feb

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) China's retail sales of consumer goods, a major indicator of the country's consumption strength, climbed 5.5 percent year on year in the first two months of 2024, official data showed Monday.

The growth was compared with an increase of 3.5 percent registered during the January-February period of 2023.

Retail sales in the country's urban regions rose 5.5 percent year on year during the period, while that in rural areas expanded 5.8 percent, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Online retail sales jumped 15.3 percent year on year, with online retail sales of physical goods expanding 14.4 percent and accounting for 22.4 percent of the total retail sales of consumer goods.

Retail sales of services went up 12.3 percent year on year during the January-February period, the NBS data revealed.

China vowed to expand domestic demand and promote sound economic flows, while promoting steady growth in consumer spending this year, according to the government work report.

Related Topics

China From Government

Recent Stories

The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Serie ..

The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan

38 minutes ago
 Punjab Assembly session summoned today

Punjab Assembly session summoned today

1 hour ago
 11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam be ..

11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

2 days ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

2 days ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

2 days ago
 Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

2 days ago
 NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

2 days ago

More Stories From World