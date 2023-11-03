(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) -- China's commercial reusable rocket SQX-2Y has successfully completed a vertical take-off and landing flight test, according to its developer i-Space, a Beijing-based rocket developer.

The 17-meter-tall demonstration rocket, designed to verify reusable carrier rocket technology, was lifted off at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

Propelled by a liquid oxygen methane engine, the rocket stage flew off the ground reaching an altitude of 178.42 meters. After more than 50 seconds, it landed at the target site smoothly at a speed of 0.025 meters per second. The landing position accuracy was about 1.68 meters.