Open Menu

China's Reusable Rocket Completes Take-off, Landing Test

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2023 | 03:10 PM

China's reusable rocket completes take-off, landing test

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) -- China's commercial reusable rocket SQX-2Y has successfully completed a vertical take-off and landing flight test, according to its developer i-Space, a Beijing-based rocket developer.

The 17-meter-tall demonstration rocket, designed to verify reusable carrier rocket technology, was lifted off at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

Propelled by a liquid oxygen methane engine, the rocket stage flew off the ground reaching an altitude of 178.42 meters. After more than 50 seconds, it landed at the target site smoothly at a speed of 0.025 meters per second. The landing position accuracy was about 1.68 meters.

Related Topics

Technology China SITE From P

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed says UAE flag reflects sacrifi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed says UAE flag reflects sacrifices, accomplishments of the na ..

6 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed says UAE Flag Day embodies va ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed says UAE Flag Day embodies values of unity and solidarity

7 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed says UAE Flag Day celebration r ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed says UAE Flag Day celebration reaffirms national unity, loyal ..

7 minutes ago
 UAE flag is symbol of our unity and pride: Maqsoud ..

UAE flag is symbol of our unity and pride: Maqsoud Kruse

37 minutes ago
 Constitutional crisis occurred immediately after d ..

Constitutional crisis occurred immediately after dissolution of assembly: SC

1 hour ago
 President signs letter for next year election on F ..

President signs letter for next year election on Feb 8

2 hours ago
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Ab ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court

2 hours ago
 ADJD celebrates the Flag Day

ADJD celebrates the Flag Day

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hails UAE’s unity and l ..

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hails UAE’s unity and loyalty at Flag Day ceremony in ..

2 hours ago
 Blast in Tank: At least five people died, 20 other ..

Blast in Tank: At least five people died, 20 others injured

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 34 Netherlands Vs. Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 34 Netherlands Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Panama on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Panama on Independence Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From World