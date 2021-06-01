UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Revised Minor Protection Law To Prevent Internet Addiction

Muhammad Irfan 16 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 02:01 PM

China's revised minor protection law to prevent internet addiction

Comprehensive measures to intensify online protection for juveniles and prevent internet addiction will be promoted by a newly revised law that takes effect on Tuesday, according to a report of China Daily

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Comprehensive measures to intensify online protection for juveniles and prevent internet addiction will be promoted by a newly revised law that takes effect on Tuesday, according to a report of China Daily.

With more youngsters becoming addicted to online games and short videos, the revised Law on the Protection of Minors requires people from all walks of life, including parents, schools and social institutions, to take preventive measures to stop internet addiction causing physical or mental harm to young people, said the report.

Guo Linmao, a member of the Legislative Affairs Commission of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, was quoted as saying that the revision includes a new chapter on cyberspace protection to clarify each entity's responsibilities.

For example, it demands parents or other guardians install software on mobile phones or computers to protect children from harmful online content, while requiring adults to manage the time adolescents spend online.

To ensure effective implementation of the law, a more specific regulation will be unveiled at an appropriate time, according to the report.

Related Topics

Internet Mobile China Young Congress All From Top

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives student delegation fro ..

3 minutes ago

Shanghai gold futures close higher

9 minutes ago

Japan cancels football international friendly agai ..

9 minutes ago

Ethiopia registers 196 new COVID-19 cases

9 minutes ago

China-donated medicines, kits handed over to Bangl ..

9 minutes ago

Pulses seeds for 36,280 acares distributed under p ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.