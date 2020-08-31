India is aware of China's economic and political rise as it is directly impacted by the actions of the neighboring country, Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Monday, adding that it was important to reach mutual understanding between Beijing and New Delhi amid escalating tensions

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) India is aware of China's economic and political rise as it is directly impacted by the actions of the neighboring country, Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Monday, adding that it was important to reach mutual understanding between Beijing and New Delhi amid escalating tensions.

"Obviously like every other country in the world we are cognizant of the rise of China. As an immediate neighbor, we are directly impacted ... So if you have two countries, two societies with a billion people each with the history and culture they have, it is very important they reach some kind of understanding or equilibrium between them," the diplomat said a virtual conference of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum's Annual Leadership Summit.

Jaishankar added that India had also achieved a lot of progress on an international level during the last 30 years, but maybe not at the same degree as China.

The minister also pointed out that it was natural to see the influence of more powerful countries on the global stage.

"We are going to see activities and capabilities that we have not seen before. We will see that from China and in some areas they will see it for us," Jaishankar said.

The minister's comments came in light of a fresh incident between the two nations along the disputed border as Beijing on Monday accused Indian troops of crossing the line of control and thus undermining China's territorial sovereignty.

Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of India-China relations, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather the Line of Actual Control, created after the 1962 war between the nations. However, the tensions became more strained as a result of skirmishes between the countries' border forces starting in May.