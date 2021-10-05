UrduPoint.com

China's Road Freight Volume Up 22.6 Pct In Jan.-Aug.

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 12:19 PM

China's road freight volume up 22.6 pct in Jan.-Aug.

China's road cargo transport registered robust expansion in the first eight months of the year, with the freight volume soaring 22.6 percent year on year, official data showed

BEIJING, Oct. 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :China's road cargo transport registered robust expansion in the first eight months of the year, with the freight volume soaring 22.6 percent year on year, official data showed.

A total of 25.

32 billion tonnes of road cargo were transported in the January-August period, according to the Ministry of Transport.

In August alone, China's road freight volume rose 5.8 percent over one year earlier to 3.44 billion tonnes, said the ministry.

China's water freight transport also saw stable growth in the first eight months of the year, with the total freight volume up 11.5 percent year on year to 5.31 billion tonnes.

Related Topics

Water China Road August Billion

Recent Stories

Mongolia registers 2,225 new COVID-19 cases, 15 mo ..

Mongolia registers 2,225 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths

1 minute ago
 Two robbers killed in encounter

Two robbers killed in encounter

2 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 24 new community cases of COVI ..

New Zealand reports 24 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

2 minutes ago
 S.Korea's online shopping grows 16.8 pct in August ..

S.Korea's online shopping grows 16.8 pct in August

2 minutes ago
 Japanese Foreign Minister Says Tokyo Hopes for Pea ..

Japanese Foreign Minister Says Tokyo Hopes for Peaceful Resolution of Taiwan Iss ..

2 minutes ago
 PCB Chairman, businessmen discuss the idea of buil ..

PCB Chairman, businessmen discuss the idea of building five-star hotel in Karach ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.