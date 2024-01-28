(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) China's road logistics price index edged down 0.03 percent week on week from Jan. 22 to 26 as demand in the market logged slower expansion, industry data showed.

The country's road logistics index came in at 1,038.63 points last week, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the Guangdong Lin'an Logistics Group.

The sub-index for full-truckload logistics price, which primarily measures bulk commodity and cross-regional transportation, stood at 1,039.93 points in the period, dipping 0.05 percent on a weekly basis.

The survey attributed the mild decrease of road logistics price last week to slower demand expansion in the sector amid general stable supply. The price index may see slight fluctuations before the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, it also noted.