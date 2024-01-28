China's Road Logistics Price Index Dips
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2024 | 01:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) China's road logistics price index edged down 0.03 percent week on week from Jan. 22 to 26 as demand in the market logged slower expansion, industry data showed.
The country's road logistics index came in at 1,038.63 points last week, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the Guangdong Lin'an Logistics Group.
The sub-index for full-truckload logistics price, which primarily measures bulk commodity and cross-regional transportation, stood at 1,039.93 points in the period, dipping 0.05 percent on a weekly basis.
The survey attributed the mild decrease of road logistics price last week to slower demand expansion in the sector amid general stable supply. The price index may see slight fluctuations before the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, it also noted.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
More Stories From World
-
China's weekly export container shipping index up8 minutes ago
-
Israel vows to stop UN agency's activities in Gaza after war18 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated28 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table28 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table28 minutes ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations scorers28 minutes ago
-
LPGA Drive On Championship scores28 minutes ago
-
Juve's title bid falters, wasteful Milan honour Maignan in Bologna draw28 minutes ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations results - collated28 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - collated28 minutes ago
-
Xavi to quit 'cruel, unpleasant' job as Barcelona coach at end of season38 minutes ago
-
Juve's title bid falters, wasteful Milan honour Maignan in Bologna draw38 minutes ago