China's Road Logistics Price Index Dips In January
Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2024 | 12:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) China's road logistics price index edged down 0.1 percent year on year in January 2024, industry data showed.
The index came in at 103.9 last month, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the Guangdong Lin'an Logistics Group.
Specifically, the figure for full-truckload logistics, which mainly measures bulk commodity and regional transportation, climbed 0.35 percent from the same period last year to 104.
China's road transportation market was generally active in January, said the survey, attributing this trend to positive factors in production and consumption fields as well as the stimulative effect of holidays.
Due to extreme weather, such as rain and snow, the index fell slightly last month, according to the survey.
