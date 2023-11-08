Open Menu

China's Road Logistics Price Index Edges Down

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2023 | 02:10 PM

China's road logistics price index edges down

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) China's road logistics price index dipped in the week from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, industry data showed.

The index came in at 1,037.52 points over the period, edging down 0.03 percent from the previous week, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the Guangdong Lin'an Logistics Group.

The sub-index for full truckload logistics prices, which mainly measures bulk commodity and regional transportation, went down 0.04 percent week on week to 1,038.71 points.

Road logistics demand saw slower growth in the period, while the supply was generally stable, according to the survey.

It predicted that the index is likely to see a mild decrease amid fluctuations in the near future.

Related Topics

China Road Price From Industry

Recent Stories

vivo V29e 5G Leak: A Glimpse into the Future of Sm ..

Vivo V29e 5G Leak: A Glimpse into the Future of Smartphones

21 minutes ago
 Emirates Celebrates a Decade of Success in Sialkot

Emirates Celebrates a Decade of Success in Sialkot

30 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 40 England Vs. The Ne ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 40 England Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Launch of Azerbaijan Airlines in Pakistan boosts p ..

Launch of Azerbaijan Airlines in Pakistan boosts people-to-people contacts: Sola ..

15 hours ago
SIFC hosts final day of Pakistan Investment Roadsh ..

SIFC hosts final day of Pakistan Investment Roadshow in UAE

15 hours ago
 'Greatest ever innings': Cummins hails epic Maxwel ..

'Greatest ever innings': Cummins hails epic Maxwell

15 hours ago
 Maxwell hits epic double century as Australia brea ..

Maxwell hits epic double century as Australia break Afghanistan hearts

15 hours ago
 Strikes kill civilians in key Mali town, army blam ..

Strikes kill civilians in key Mali town, army blamed

15 hours ago
 MQM Pakistan, PML-N to continue work for Sindh: D ..

MQM Pakistan, PML-N to continue work for Sindh: Dr Sattar

15 hours ago
 Dacoit injured in firing encounter with police

Dacoit injured in firing encounter with police

15 hours ago

More Stories From World