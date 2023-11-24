Open Menu

China's Road Logistics Price Index Up

Published November 24, 2023

China's road logistics price index up

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) China's road logistics price index went up during the week from Nov. 20 to 24, industry data shows.

The index came in at 1,038.34 points over the period, edging up 0.06 percent from the previous week, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the Guangdong Lin'an Logistics Group.

The sub-index for full-truckload logistics prices, which mainly measures bulk commodity and regional transportation, edged up 0.08 percent from the previous week to 1,039.76 points.

China's road-logistics demand was stable with good momentum for growth, while the supply was generally stable during the period, said the survey.

It predicted that the index is likely to see mild rises amid fluctuations in the next stage.

