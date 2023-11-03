Open Menu

China's Road Logistics Price Index Up In October

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2023 | 12:20 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) China's road logistics price index logged a stable increase in October amid general improvements in road transport demand and supply, industry data showed.

The index came in at 103.8 last month, up 0.86 percent from the previous month and 0.

49 percent higher than in the same period last year, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the Guangdong Lin'an Logistics Group.

The sub-index for full-truckload logistics, which mainly measures bulk commodity and regional transportation, climbed 0.84 percent from September to 103.9. The figure also went up 1.05 percent year on year.

The survey projected that the index is likely to stay stable in the current range or see mild fluctuations in the fourth quarter, noting that business expectations are sound with the support of a series of policies to stabilize the economy and promote growth.

