BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) China's road and waterway freight volume logged steady growth in the first two months of this year, data from the Ministry of Transport showed.

During the period, about 5.45 billion tonnes of road cargo was transported in the country, up 7.

8 percent from the same period last year, according to the ministry.

Some 1.4 billion tonnes of cargo was transported via China's waterways, an increase of 10.2 percent year on year.

In the January-February period, east China's Zhejiang Province saw the sharpest year-on-year increase in road cargo, while northwest China's Shaanxi Province ranked top in the country in terms of waterway cargo growth year on year.