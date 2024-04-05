China's Road, Waterway Freight Volume Up In First 2 Months
Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2024 | 12:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) China's road and waterway freight volume logged steady growth in the first two months of this year, data from the Ministry of Transport showed.
During the period, about 5.45 billion tonnes of road cargo was transported in the country, up 7.
8 percent from the same period last year, according to the ministry.
Some 1.4 billion tonnes of cargo was transported via China's waterways, an increase of 10.2 percent year on year.
In the January-February period, east China's Zhejiang Province saw the sharpest year-on-year increase in road cargo, while northwest China's Shaanxi Province ranked top in the country in terms of waterway cargo growth year on year.
Recent Stories
UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in various fields
Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of threatening letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake
Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises
IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis
Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR
Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water
More Stories From World
-
Japan household spending down 0.5 pct in February6 minutes ago
-
Singapore retail sales up 8.4 pct in February6 minutes ago
-
Vietnamese employees' average monthly income reaches 304 USD in Q17 minutes ago
-
Laos to increase allowance amid high inflation7 minutes ago
-
Inflation remains Filipinos' biggest worry: survey7 minutes ago
-
Israel announces 'temporary' opening of aid routes into Gaza57 minutes ago
-
Yellen warns China industrial subsidies pose risk to world economy2 hours ago
-
Russia says 53 drones downed, Ukraine campaign HQ region targeted2 hours ago
-
Sixers, Warriors boost NBA playoff hopes with key wins2 hours ago
-
Tottenham mogul Lewis spared prison for insider trading2 hours ago
-
Taiwan rescuers free nine from cave after quake2 hours ago
-
K-pop campaigning: S Korean candidates embrace song to pull votes2 hours ago