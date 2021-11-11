UrduPoint.com

China's Ruling Party Urges Army, People To Unite Around Xi

Umer Jamshaid 5 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 07:44 PM

China's Ruling Party Urges Army, People to Unite Around Xi

The central committee of China's ruling Communist Party has urged both civilians and servicemen to rally around President Xi Jinping, in a rare declaration published Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) The central committee of China's ruling Communist Party has urged both civilians and servicemen to rally around President Xi Jinping, in a rare declaration published Thursday.

The core political body released the document the third of its kind in the party's centennial history at the end of a four-day meeting, which precedes the 2022 national congress.

"The Central Committee calls upon the entire Party, the military, and all Chinese people to rally more closely around the Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, to fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era," it reads.

The governing party established Xi's central position as general-secretary of both the Communist Party and the central committee to reflect the will of the party, the armed forces and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups to drive forward the national rejuvenation, the document said.

Xi, who also chairs the Central Military Commission, the country's high military command, is expected to have his term prolonged for another five years at the 2022 National Congress, after the party removed the two-term limit on the presidency in 2018.

