The Chinese Academy of Sciences will launch a two-day online display of its advanced experiments and research facilities at the upcoming 18th Public Science Day, to offer the science-savvy audience an opportunity to engage with China's latest sci-tech achievements

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The Chinese Academy of Sciences will launch a two-day online display of its advanced experiments and research facilities at the upcoming 18th Public Science Day, to offer the science-savvy audience an opportunity to engage with China's latest sci-tech achievements.

From May 21 to 22, more than 100 research institutions under the academy nationwide will provide virtual tours and exhibitions of their observatories, botanical gardens, field stations and key laboratories to science lovers.

These virtual exhibitions will cover a wide range of subjects, including moon samples retrieved by the Chang'e-5 probe and large-scale Shanghai Synchrotron Radiation Facility.

Online viewers will have immersive experiences while visiting the lab.Some institutions plan to conduct online science popularization activities, such as lectures on astronomy, geography, space exploration, artificial intelligence, new energy, the life sciences and the ecosystem, the academy said on Thursday.

China's highest academic institution in natural sciences, the academy has organized Public Science Day since 2004. This year, it will feature online services as travel is affected by the COVID-19 resurgence.