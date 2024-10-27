China's Second-generation Factory Owners Go Digital To Combat Challenges
Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Nantong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Dressed in a pristine white knit top, Robyn Qiu cut an incongruous figure in her parents' dusty, hangar-like metal hardware factory in eastern China as she gestured excitedly while an assistant filmed her on a smartphone.
The 29-year-old is one of many second-generation factory owners fighting to elevate the country's manufacturing sector, pitting digital native skillsets against the rising costs and geopolitical tensions pushing clients abroad.
Qiu said she grew up with "the noise of machines running day and night", but working in manufacturing was not always her first choice.
When Qiu was a child, her parents encouraged her to aim for a white-collar office job far from the dust and din of the factory floor.
"Even when they were starting the factory, their goal for me, their expectation for me is to really get a good education and break out of the cycle of farmers," Qiu said of her parents, who come from agricultural communities.
But after years spent working in consulting, the Yale-educated Qiu now feels she has "this very strong responsibility to give back to manufacturing".
Qiu has set up a marketing business that directly connects factories with foreign audiences, through videos posted on Instagram and TikTok, which in China can only be accessed using a VPN.
It's a stark contrast from the way earlier generations conducted business, often with many middlemen and at the mercy of major buyers.
In her videos, a cheerful Qiu speaks in fluent English, narrating as she buys street snacks in Shanghai or listing China's key manufacturing zones while walking along a factory assembly line.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
More Stories From World
-
Ruling party set to win Georgia election amid opposition protests20 minutes ago
-
Conspiracy theories and threats: the new reality in US elections20 minutes ago
-
Recession-hit Argentina gripped by 'Ponzidemia'41 minutes ago
-
Golf: US PGA Tour Zozo Championship scores1 hour ago
-
Vilija Blinkeviciute, Lithuania's likely next PM1 hour ago
-
Sainz takes pole for Mexico City Grand Prix ahead of Verstappen2 hours ago
-
‘Entire population of north Gaza at risk of dying,’ warns UN’s top humanitarian official2 hours ago
-
Far right tipped to gain ground as jaded Bulgarians vote again3 hours ago
-
Michelle Obama admits fear over vote result, slams Trump3 hours ago
-
Sainz takes pole for Mexico City Grand Prix ahead of Verstappen4 hours ago
-
Lewandowski double as Barca shred Madrid in La Liga Clasico4 hours ago
-
Sainz takes pole for Mexico City Grand Prix ahead of Verstappen5 hours ago