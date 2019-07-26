UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Second Import Expo To Enjoy Wider Participation

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 12:39 PM

China's second import expo to enjoy wider participation

The second China International Import Expo (CIIE), which will be held in Shanghai between Nov. 5 and 10, will enjoy greater participation than the previous year, a senior official said Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The second China International Import Expo (CIIE), which will be held in Shanghai between Nov. 5 and 10, will enjoy greater participation than the previous year, a senior official said Friday.

So far, over 3,000 enterprises from more than 150 countries and regions have confirmed to participate in the second expo, Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Bingnan said at a press conference for the 100-day countdown to the second CIIE.

These companies come from member states of the G20, BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, as well as nearly 60 countries along the Belt and Road and 40 of the world's least developed countries, the vice minister said.

The total exhibition area will be more than 300,000 square meters this year, Wang said.

Wang added that the second CIIE will dedicate a special section to new consumer goods, and establish an outdoor zone for self-driving cars.

Related Topics

World Import China Road Shanghai Shanghai Cooperation Organization Commerce From

Recent Stories

Maleeha Lodhi elected vice president of UN ECOSOC

22 minutes ago

Time has come to implement promises made during Tr ..

22 minutes ago

Australian ambulance to grant patients' dying wish ..

22 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

22 minutes ago

Caracas Slams New US Sanctions as Infringement Upo ..

22 minutes ago

Media registration for 2019-20 season opens

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.