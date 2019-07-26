The second China International Import Expo (CIIE), which will be held in Shanghai between Nov. 5 and 10, will enjoy greater participation than the previous year, a senior official said Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The second China International Import Expo (CIIE), which will be held in Shanghai between Nov. 5 and 10, will enjoy greater participation than the previous year, a senior official said Friday.

So far, over 3,000 enterprises from more than 150 countries and regions have confirmed to participate in the second expo, Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Bingnan said at a press conference for the 100-day countdown to the second CIIE.

These companies come from member states of the G20, BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, as well as nearly 60 countries along the Belt and Road and 40 of the world's least developed countries, the vice minister said.

The total exhibition area will be more than 300,000 square meters this year, Wang said.

Wang added that the second CIIE will dedicate a special section to new consumer goods, and establish an outdoor zone for self-driving cars.