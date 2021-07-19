UrduPoint.com
China's Securities Market Attracts 1.55 Mln New Investors In June

China's securities market attracted 1.55 million new investors in June, industry data showed

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :China's securities market attracted 1.55 million new investors in June, industry data showed.

The figure edged up 0.4 percent from the same period last year, according to the China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited.

By the end of June, the number of investors in China's securities market reached 189 million, the data showed.

Chinese stocks closed lower on Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.71 percent, at 3,539.3 points. The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.3 percent lower at 14,972.21 points.

