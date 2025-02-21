BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), the country's top securities regulator, on Friday reaffirmed its zero-tolerance towards illegal operations in the capital market, and pledged to continue strengthening law enforcement to promote the healthy development of the sector.

In 2024, the CSRC handled 739 cases and handed down a total of 592 punishment decisions, with aggregate penalties reaching 15.3 billion Yuan (about 2.13 billion U.S. Dollars), which was more than double the total reported the previous year, Li Ming, vice chairman of the SCRC, told a press conference.

The regulator has also doubled its efforts to crack down on what it calls the "most intolerable" illegal operations, which include fraudulent issuance, financial fraud, the illegal reduction of holdings, and market manipulation, according to Li.

Last year, the CSRC investigated and handled a total of 135 violations of information disclosure rules, an increase of 17 percent year on year and the highest number among all case types, he said.