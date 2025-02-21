China's Securities Regulator Reaffirms Zero-tolerance Towards Illegal Market Operations
Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2025 | 05:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), the country's top securities regulator, on Friday reaffirmed its zero-tolerance towards illegal operations in the capital market, and pledged to continue strengthening law enforcement to promote the healthy development of the sector.
In 2024, the CSRC handled 739 cases and handed down a total of 592 punishment decisions, with aggregate penalties reaching 15.3 billion Yuan (about 2.13 billion U.S. Dollars), which was more than double the total reported the previous year, Li Ming, vice chairman of the SCRC, told a press conference.
The regulator has also doubled its efforts to crack down on what it calls the "most intolerable" illegal operations, which include fraudulent issuance, financial fraud, the illegal reduction of holdings, and market manipulation, according to Li.
Last year, the CSRC investigated and handled a total of 135 violations of information disclosure rules, an increase of 17 percent year on year and the highest number among all case types, he said.
Recent Stories
Ramazan package worth Rs20b prepared by federal govt for holy month, Senate told
Hazza bin Zayed receives MoIAT, ADNOC delegation; reviews development initiative ..
Ajman Chamber hosts innovation events for UAE Innovates 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid launches Fathers’ Endowment Ramadan campaign
EDGE to further secure ammunition supply chain under PT Pindad LOI
EDGE Group, SIATT announce deal with Brazilian Navy for advanced MANSUP Anti-shi ..
UAE National MMA Championship kicks off tomorrow in Dubai
DEWA highlights its role in consolidating government innovation, celebrating inn ..
Emirates SkyCargo crowned International Airline of Year at STAT Times Internatio ..
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre opens submissions for 4th Kanz Al Jeel Award
UAE global model in empowering People of Determination: Nahyan bin Mubarak
UAE ranked leading global humanitarian aid provider: Hamdan Al Mazrouei
More Stories From World
-
China's securities regulator reaffirms zero-tolerance towards illegal market operations6 minutes ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League knockout phase draw15 minutes ago
-
Liverpool to play PSG in Champions League last 1615 minutes ago
-
Pope marks week in hospital amid questions over future15 minutes ago
-
Pre-vote fears for Germany's bumpy green energy shift56 minutes ago
-
42,000 people fled eastern DRC to Burundi in two weeks: UN56 minutes ago
-
US-Ukraine talks on mineral deal ongoing: Kyiv source56 minutes ago
-
Sweden investigating new Baltic Sea cable damage: coast guard1 hour ago
-
Russia says took two more east Ukrainian villages1 hour ago
-
US National Park workers reckon with fear, anger after layoffs2 hours ago
-
MLS hoping for World Cup buzz in 30th season2 hours ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi holds meeting with Laos envoy in Beijing2 hours ago