MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) The new security framework proposed by Beijing may ban Hong Kong residents from holding a vigil to commemorate victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown that have been held in the Chinese-ruled city annually on June 4 over the past 30 years, the territory's former leader, Leung Chun-ying, told RTHK broadcaster on Sunday.

According to Leung, the bill may also bar the activity of such groups as Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China.

The former official suggested that the new legislation may ban all activities that could be qualified as separatist actions.

At the annual National People's Congress (NPC) on Friday, China's ruling Communist Party proposed a legislation to ban "separatist, subversive and terrorist activities" along with any form of foreign interference in Hong Kong.

The NPC is expected to vote on the bill at the end of the annual session, which is likely to wrap up on May 28. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has voiced her support for the new legislation, expressing a belief that it would ensure the security of citizens without affecting their rights and freedoms. The legislative initiative was met with criticism in the West.

Earlier on Sunday, thousands of people took to the streets of Hong Kong to express their outrage at China's plans to adopt the new legislation as they see it as a threat to their civil liberties and a possible end to the "one country, two systems" principle.