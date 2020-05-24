UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Security Bill May Ban Annual Tiananmen Square Vigil In Hong Kong - Former Leader

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 07:30 PM

China's Security Bill May Ban Annual Tiananmen Square Vigil in Hong Kong - Former Leader

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) The new security framework proposed by Beijing may ban Hong Kong residents from holding a vigil to commemorate victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown that have been held in the Chinese-ruled city annually on June 4 over the past 30 years, the territory's former leader, Leung Chun-ying, told RTHK broadcaster on Sunday.

According to Leung, the bill may also bar the activity of such groups as Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China.

The former official suggested that the new legislation may ban all activities that could be qualified as separatist actions.

At the annual National People's Congress (NPC) on Friday, China's ruling Communist Party proposed a legislation to ban "separatist, subversive and terrorist activities" along with any form of foreign interference in Hong Kong.

The NPC is expected to vote on the bill at the end of the annual session, which is likely to wrap up on May 28. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has voiced her support for the new legislation, expressing a belief that it would ensure the security of citizens without affecting their rights and freedoms. The legislative initiative was met with criticism in the West.

Earlier on Sunday, thousands of people took to the streets of Hong Kong to express their outrage at China's plans to adopt the new legislation as they see it as a threat to their civil liberties and a possible end to the "one country, two systems" principle.

Related Topics

Terrorist China Vote Beijing Hong Kong Alliance May June Congress Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Russia reports 8,599 new coronavirus cases, a reco ..

1 minute ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 35,000 additiona ..

1 hour ago

Sultan bin Khalifa congratulates UAE leaders on Ei ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Mother of the Nation’ provides breakfast t ..

2 hours ago

Kuwait confirms 838 more virus cases, eight deaths

3 hours ago

DCT Abu Dhabi shares guidelines to reopen UAE capi ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.