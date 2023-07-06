The world has entered a new period of change and turbulence, while China's security situation has become less stable and more uncertain, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The world has entered a new period of change and turbulence, while China's security situation has become less stable and more uncertain, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.

Xi inspected the headquarters of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command in the province of Jiangsu and addressed military personnel.

"Today, the world has entered a new period of change and turbulence. The instability and uncertainty of the security situation are growing in our country," the president was quoted as saying by the Eastern Theater Command on WeChat.

He emphasized the need to deepen military and combat planning, focus on real combat training and increase the chances of victory.

"It is necessary to consistently analyze and resolve military issues from the political point of view, to be ready to fight and be able to fight well, and to resolutely safeguard the national sovereignty, security and development interests," Xi said.

The president also thanked the military personnel of the Eastern Theater Command for their contribution to protecting China's territorial sovereignty, maritime rights and interests.