China's Service Trade Fair To Open In September
Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2025 | 11:30 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) is scheduled to open on Sept. 10 in Beijing, with Australia invited as the guest country of honor.
Starting this year, the fair will adopt a fixed schedule, opening on the second Wednesday of September every year, Zhao Qizhou, an official with the Beijing Municipal Commerce Bureau, told a press conference on Thursday.
It will be held at Shougang Park, a 3-square-kilometer industrial heritage site and a previous venue of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.
The fair consists of sectors including finance, culture and tourism, education, sports, supply chain and healthcare services.
The event will run for five days -- the first three days designated for professional visitors and the last two for public access.
The Global Trade in Services Summit, co-hosted by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, China's Ministry of Commerce and the Beijing municipal government, will be held on Sept. 10.
Since its inception in 2012, CIFTIS has brought together enterprises from around the world to share opportunities stemming from China's opening up and development of trade in services.
Last year's edition attracted over 450 Fortune 500 enterprises and companies taking the lead in their respective industries, as well as participants from 85 countries and international organizations.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
Session held to combat MIL challenges
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges elected parliamentarians to ful ..
Women Caucus aims at solving women problems Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik M ..
More Stories From World
-
China's service trade fair to open in September6 minutes ago
-
UN projects Pakistan's economy to grow by 2.3 percent in 2025 amid continuing fiscal reforms16 minutes ago
-
1 killed after train collides with light truck in southwestern Japan26 minutes ago
-
Kyrgyzstan presents investment, trade opportunities for business in Malaysia1 hour ago
-
Pakistan focuses on held Kashmir's missing persons, saying their absence is 'a wound that never heal ..2 hours ago
-
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Charter12 hours ago
-
Nusuk cards mandatory for entry into Haram as per Saudi authorities: Coordinator Makkah12 hours ago
-
Ambassador Rahim Hayat highlights bilateral trade, investment opportunities for Belgian Businesses i ..13 hours ago
-
Fleet of 100 autonomous electric mining trucks launched at World's first 5G-A open-pit mine in Inner ..13 hours ago
-
UAE President welcomes US President Trump upon arrival in Abu Dhabi on state visit to UAE13 hours ago
-
Nusuk cards mandatory for entry into Haram as per Saudi authorities: Coordinator Makkah16 hours ago
-
Uzbekistan's textile industry strengthens its position in international market17 hours ago