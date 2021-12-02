China's service trade rose 12.7 percent year on year to reach 4.2 trillion yuan (about 659.41 billion U.S. dollars) in the first ten months of the year, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday

BEIJING, Dec 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :China's service trade rose 12.7 percent year on year to reach 4.2 trillion Yuan (about 659.41 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first ten months of the year, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.

Of the total, service exports totaled nearly 2 trillion yuan, up 29 percent year on year, and service imports stood at 2.2 trillion yuan, up 1.1 percent year on year.

In October alone, the country's service trade registered 413.97 billion yuan, up 24 percent year on year.