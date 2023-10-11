(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) China's service trade value grew 8 percent year on year in the first eight months of this year, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed on Wednesday.

The service trade value reached 4.

25 trillion Yuan (about 592.1 billion U.S. Dollars), according to the data.

Service imports climbed 22.5 percent year on year to 2.49 trillion yuan, while service exports fell 7.4 percent from a year ago to 1.77 trillion yuan.