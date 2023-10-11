Open Menu

China's Service Trade Up 8 Pct In First Eight Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2023 | 01:40 PM

China's service trade up 8 pct in first eight months

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) China's service trade value grew 8 percent year on year in the first eight months of this year, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed on Wednesday.

The service trade value reached 4.

25 trillion Yuan (about 592.1 billion U.S. Dollars), according to the data.

Service imports climbed 22.5 percent year on year to 2.49 trillion yuan, while service exports fell 7.4 percent from a year ago to 1.77 trillion yuan.

Related Topics

Exports China Commerce From Billion

Recent Stories

Members of 3rd Arab Youth Technology fellowship pr ..

Members of 3rd Arab Youth Technology fellowship programme announced

12 minutes ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan win toss, opt to b ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan win toss, opt to bat first against India

25 minutes ago
 ICA Abu Dhabi 2023 Archives Hackathon a Knowledge ..

ICA Abu Dhabi 2023 Archives Hackathon a Knowledge incubator for youth&#039;s inn ..

27 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Consul-General of Qatar

Ajman Ruler receives Consul-General of Qatar

27 minutes ago
 Jemima Khan denounces fake pro-Israel post amidst ..

Jemima Khan denounces fake pro-Israel post amidst Israel-Palestine conflict

35 minutes ago
 Palestine accuses Israel of using white phosphorus ..

Palestine accuses Israel of using white phosphorus bombs against civilians

58 minutes ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 09 India Vs. Afghanis ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 09 India Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Who ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Foreign Minister, Greek counterpart discuss ti ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Greek counterpart discuss ties

1 hour ago
 ECP and Political Parties Discuss General Election ..

ECP and Political Parties Discuss General Election Code of Conduct

1 hour ago
 President calls for free, fair, inclusive general ..

President calls for free, fair, inclusive general elections

2 hours ago
 Prominent Emirati columnist shares insights on art ..

Prominent Emirati columnist shares insights on art&#039;s role in societal trans ..

2 hours ago
 PM terms Balochistan’s socio-economic developmen ..

PM terms Balochistan’s socio-economic development vital for peace in province

2 hours ago

More Stories From World