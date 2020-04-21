UrduPoint.com
China's Shaanxi Province Reports 28 New COVID-19 Cases On Flight From Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 03:07 PM

The health authorities in western China's Shaanxi province identified 28 cases of COVID-19 among passengers from a recent flight from Russia's capital of Moscow, the provincial health commission said in a statement on its official website on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The health authorities in western China's Shaanxi province identified 28 cases of COVID-19 among passengers from a recent flight from Russia's capital of Moscow, the provincial health commission said in a statement on its official website on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the province on Monday recorded 21 new COVID-19 cases, with another seven asymptomatic cases, which are listed separately in official Chinese statistics.

"The patients of the 21 new cases and the seven asymptomatic cases are all Chinese nationals, who flew from Moscow to Beijing on the flight CA910 on April 19.

They arrived in the Xi'an International Airport on April 20," the statement said.

As of Tuesday, the Shaanxi province has reported 32 imported COVID-19 cases.

With Russia reporting more COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, a growing number of Chinese nationals returning from Moscow have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

According to a statement released by the Chinese consulate in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on Saturday, a total of 364 Chinese nationals who returned from Moscow through the land border checkpoint of Suifenhe have been confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.

