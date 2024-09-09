China's Shandong Promotes Its Tourism Attractions In Serbia
Published September 09, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) China's Shandong Province has lately promoted its tourism with a vibrant event at the Chinese Culture Center in Serbia's capital city.
The event, titled "Hometown of Confucius, Hospitable Shandong," was held Saturday. It featured traditional Serbian and Shandong folk dances, exhibitions of Shandong's cuisine, souvenirs, and handmade artifacts, along with the signing of a number of agreements between Chinese and Serbian cultural and tourism institutions.
Lin Wu, secretary of the Communist Party of China Shandong Provincial Committee, highlighted Shandong's rich cultural heritage and economic strength, particularly as the birthplace of Confucius.
"Shandong is open and inclusive," he said, inviting attendees to explore Shandong's natural beauty and cultural festivals.
Lav Pajkic, secretary of state of the Serbian Ministry of Culture said: "The gems we see today are a representation of the famous Shandong Province. It is well-known to all, but we are eager to learn more about it continually."
Zhang Zhe, charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Serbia, emphasized the enduring connection between China and Serbia, expressing hope that the event will further cultural exchanges, strengthen cooperation and enhance bilateral friendship.
