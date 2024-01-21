Open Menu

China's Shanghai Reports Foreign Trade Growth In 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2024 | 01:20 PM

China's Shanghai reports foreign trade growth in 2023

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Shanghai's imports and exports climbed to 4.21 trillion Yuan (about 591.57 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2023, up 0.7 percent year on year, according to Shanghai Customs.

Last year, Shanghai's exports rose 1.6 percent year on year to 1.74 trillion yuan, and its imports increased 0.1 percent to 2.47 trillion yuan, data shows.

Shanghai's trade with the European Union amounted to 844.57 billion yuan, up 2.7 percent year on year and accounting for 20.

1 percent of the city's total foreign trade volume during the period.

In 2023, Shanghai exported 167.79 billion yuan of emerging products such as electric passenger cars, lithium-ion batteries and solar cells, a year-on-year increase of 42.2 percent and accounting for 9.7 percent of the city's total export value.

Shanghai also imported 561.83 billion yuan of consumer goods last year, up 7.3 percent year on year and amounting to 22.7 percent of the city's total import value.

Related Topics

Exports Import European Union Shanghai Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win ..

Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!

17 hours ago
 PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcomin ..

PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections

19 hours ago
 Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyu ..

Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb

19 hours ago
 Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

19 hours ago
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: S ..

Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources

20 hours ago
 Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

20 hours ago
 America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. ..

America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

21 hours ago
 IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic ..

IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity

22 hours ago
 Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: C ..

Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM

22 hours ago
 Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth ..

Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.

24 hours ago

More Stories From World