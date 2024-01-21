China's Shanghai Reports Foreign Trade Growth In 2023
Published January 21, 2024
SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Shanghai's imports and exports climbed to 4.21 trillion Yuan (about 591.57 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2023, up 0.7 percent year on year, according to Shanghai Customs.
Last year, Shanghai's exports rose 1.6 percent year on year to 1.74 trillion yuan, and its imports increased 0.1 percent to 2.47 trillion yuan, data shows.
Shanghai's trade with the European Union amounted to 844.57 billion yuan, up 2.7 percent year on year and accounting for 20.
1 percent of the city's total foreign trade volume during the period.
In 2023, Shanghai exported 167.79 billion yuan of emerging products such as electric passenger cars, lithium-ion batteries and solar cells, a year-on-year increase of 42.2 percent and accounting for 9.7 percent of the city's total export value.
Shanghai also imported 561.83 billion yuan of consumer goods last year, up 7.3 percent year on year and amounting to 22.7 percent of the city's total import value.
