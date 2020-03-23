UrduPoint.com
China's Shanghai Scraps Highest COVID-19 Emergency Response Level - Authorities

China's Shanghai Scraps Highest COVID-19 Emergency Response Level - Authorities

The authorities of China's Shanghai said that they would downgrade an emergency response from level I, the most serious, to level II starting on Tuesday, as no domestically transmitted coronavirus cases have been recorded in the city since early March

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The authorities of China's Shanghai said that they would downgrade an emergency response from level I, the most serious, to level II starting on Tuesday, as no domestically transmitted coronavirus cases have been recorded in the city since early March.

Level I of emergency response has been in place in the city since January 24.

"Since March 3, no new domestic transmissions of the new coronavirus have been registered in Shanghai. The city government has decided to lower the emergency response level from I to II beginning at midnight on March 24 [16:00 GMT on March 23 ]," the government wrote on Chinese social media network Weibo.

China said it passed the peak of the coronavirus epidemic on March 12. Afterward, Europe became the main epicenter of the pandemic. As of Sunday, the number of global COVID-19 cases surpassed 294,000, with more than 12,900 fatalities, according to the World Health Organization.

