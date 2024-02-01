China's Shenzhen Releases First Local Standard For Dark Sky Community
Published February 01, 2024
SHENZHEN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Southern Chinese metropolis Shenzhen has rolled out the first local standard on light environment for dark sky community.
The standard, according to local authorities, is set to take effect from March, as it gives specifications in terms of the quality of the night sky in dark communities, management of the light environment and community management requirements.
The implementation of the standard will improve the light environment of dark night community, create high-quality starry sky and Milky Way landscape, and help boost tourism and night economy, local authorities said.
With more and more people taking an interest in dark sky conservation and light pollution control, China's first International Dark Sky Community was established in Shenzhen last year.
The community, located in Xichong, about 60 km from Shenzhen's downtown, has become a popular place for local residents to get away from the hustle and bustle and enjoy the quiet dark sky and the Milky Way.
The standard was jointly launched by the Meteorological Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality, Shenzhen Astronomical Observatory, and other institutes.
