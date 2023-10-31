Open Menu

China's Shenzhou-16 Astronauts Return Safely To Earth

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2023 | 11:00 AM

China's Shenzhou-16 astronauts return safely to Earth

JIUQUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The Shenzhou-16 crew consisting of three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth safely on Tuesday, after completing a five-month space station mission.

Shenzhou-16's return capsule, carrying astronauts Jing Haipeng, Zhu Yangzhu and Gui Haichao, touched down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region at 8:11 a.m. (Beijing Time), and the crew had all left the return capsule by 9:10 a.m., according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

The Shenzhou-16 astronauts are in good health and the Shenzhou-16 manned mission proved a success, while also marking that all three kinds of astronauts currently available in China, namely spacecraft pilot, spaceflight engineer and payload expert, had completed their flight assessments and practical tests, the CMSA said.

This mission has laid a good foundation for the subsequent development and construction of the crewed spaceflight program and large-scale space science experiments, the CMSA added.

"I am very excited at this moment as we have finally come back home and returned to our motherland," said Jing, the mission commander and the first Chinese astronaut to complete four space missions, which amounted to over 200 days.

"During our mission, the crew lived a happy life and worked efficiently. All operations were carried out without any mistakes," said Jing while sitting on a chair in front of the capsule.

Zhu, the country's first spaceflight engineer in space, said they coordinated well in successfully completing various tasks and witnessed the glorious space station Tiangong, the country's national space laboratory, during the five-month mission. "China's space station is always worth looking forward to," Zhu added.

"I will stick to my original aspiration and mission as an astronaut and a teacher with practical actions, and look forward to traveling to the country's space station again to explore more scientific mysteries," said Gui, China's first civilian astronaut and first payload expert in space.

The return capsule separated from Shenzhou-16's orbiting capsule at 7:21 a.m. The brake engine then ignited and the return capsule separated from the propulsion capsule.

The ground search team arrived at the landing site soon after the return capsule landed.

China launched the manned spaceship Shenzhou-16 on May 30, 2023. It was the first crewed mission of the application and development stage of China's space station.

Its crew, which remained in orbit for 154 days, carried out a total of 70 space experiments, performed a space walk, delivered a lecture from the space station, and on several occasions assisted with the movement of cargo.

Related Topics

China Beijing Mongolia SITE May All From

Recent Stories

Messi wins eighth Ballon d&#039;Or after World Cup ..

Messi wins eighth Ballon d&#039;Or after World Cup success with Argentina

1 minute ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2023

2 hours ago
 Wheat sowing inaugurated in Muzaffargarh

Wheat sowing inaugurated in Muzaffargarh

2 hours ago
 Minister of Economy attends Turkish National Day r ..

Minister of Economy attends Turkish National Day reception in Abu Dhabi

9 hours ago
 AJK PM terms good governance imperative for socio ..

AJK PM terms good governance imperative for socio-economic uplift, prosperity o ..

11 hours ago
FIFA bans Rubiales for 3 years for forced kiss on ..

FIFA bans Rubiales for 3 years for forced kiss on Spain player

11 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

11 hours ago
 Cricket: World Cup standings

Cricket: World Cup standings

11 hours ago
 Senator Kamran Michael bestowed National Christian ..

Senator Kamran Michael bestowed National Christian Award in politics

11 hours ago
 Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka to boost World Cup semi ..

Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka to boost World Cup semi-final bid

11 hours ago
 Sarfaranga rally winner wants infrastructure devel ..

Sarfaranga rally winner wants infrastructure development to promote adventure to ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World