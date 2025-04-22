Open Menu

China's Shenzhou-20 Crewed Mission Set For Launch After Final Drill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2025 | 08:05 PM

China's Shenzhou-20 crewed mission set for launch after final drill

The final full-system joint rehearsal was conducted on Tuesday for China's Shenzhou-20 crewed mission, the China Media Group reported

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The final full-system joint rehearsal was conducted on Tuesday for China's Shenzhou-20 crewed mission, the China Media Group reported.

All systems involved in the launch have passed functional checks, with equipment operating stably and personnel standing

ready.

During the rehearsal, the Beijing Aerospace Control Center conducted a coordinated drill across the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, the Xi'an Satellite Control Center and auxiliary tracking stations nationwide. The exercise simulated the entire launch sequence from pre-launch preparations to ignition and orbital flight, testing technical parameters and operational procedures under near-real conditions.

"All systems, including the rocket, spacecraft and ground support equipment, are functioning optimally at the launch site," said Chen Tingzheng from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center.

"In the coming days, teams will rigorously conduct pre-launch inspections and propellant loading as scheduled."

Meanwhile, meteorologists are closely monitoring weather conditions for the targeted launch window. Weather consultations have intensified and specialized studies are being carried out on potential atmospheric disruptions.

"After continuous tracking and multiple rounds of expert assessments, we confirm that launch-day weather will remain stable, meeting the minimum meteorological requirements for the mission," said Zhang Fang from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center.

APP/asg

Recent Stories

PSX gains 46.97 points

PSX gains 46.97 points

6 minutes ago
 PPP Larkana prepares for April 25th public rally i ..

PPP Larkana prepares for April 25th public rally in Sukkur

7 minutes ago
 Dutch hockey legend Bovelander to visit Pakistan f ..

Dutch hockey legend Bovelander to visit Pakistan for training clinic

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Kuwait agree to expand defence ties and ..

Pakistan, Kuwait agree to expand defence ties and regional cooperation

8 minutes ago
 Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi announ ..

Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi announces to outsource railway hospi ..

8 minutes ago
 WB review team expresses satisfaction over SFERP a ..

WB review team expresses satisfaction over SFERP activities

9 minutes ago
PM Shehbaz arrives in Ankara on two-day visit to T ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Ankara on two-day visit to Turkiye

8 minutes ago
 MDA cracks down on illegal constructions, encroach ..

MDA cracks down on illegal constructions, encroachments

8 minutes ago
 Virtual Women Police Station marks one year of swi ..

Virtual Women Police Station marks one year of swift justice for women

45 minutes ago
 LDA seals another 83 properties

LDA seals another 83 properties

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Rwanda pledge to strengthen ties in defe ..

Pakistan, Rwanda pledge to strengthen ties in defence, trade, and peacekeeping

45 minutes ago
 RPO holds open courts, hears public grievances

RPO holds open courts, hears public grievances

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World