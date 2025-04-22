(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The final full-system joint rehearsal was conducted on Tuesday for China's Shenzhou-20 crewed mission, the China Media Group reported.

All systems involved in the launch have passed functional checks, with equipment operating stably and personnel standing

ready.

During the rehearsal, the Beijing Aerospace Control Center conducted a coordinated drill across the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, the Xi'an Satellite Control Center and auxiliary tracking stations nationwide. The exercise simulated the entire launch sequence from pre-launch preparations to ignition and orbital flight, testing technical parameters and operational procedures under near-real conditions.

"All systems, including the rocket, spacecraft and ground support equipment, are functioning optimally at the launch site," said Chen Tingzheng from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center.

"In the coming days, teams will rigorously conduct pre-launch inspections and propellant loading as scheduled."

Meanwhile, meteorologists are closely monitoring weather conditions for the targeted launch window. Weather consultations have intensified and specialized studies are being carried out on potential atmospheric disruptions.

"After continuous tracking and multiple rounds of expert assessments, we confirm that launch-day weather will remain stable, meeting the minimum meteorological requirements for the mission," said Zhang Fang from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center.

