China's Shijiazhuang Tightens Control Of Travels To Curb Virus Spread

Thu 07th January 2021 | 02:41 PM

SHIJIAZHUANG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The Chinese city of Shijiazhuang on Wednesday placed temporary control over train travels in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The public security bureau of Shijiazhuang, capital city of north China's Hebei Province, has placed interim epidemic prevention and control measures at the city's railway station, with all passengers temporarily banned from entering the station and boarding the trains. Travelers may contact the railway ticketing department for refunds.

The province reported 51 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 69 asymptomatic cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in hospitals to 90, the provincial health commission said Thursday.

Among the newly confirmed cases on Wednesday, 50 were reported in Shijiazhuang, while 67 of the asymptomatic cases were also reported in the city.

As of Thursday, the provincial emergency management department has allocated relief materials worth 2.38 million Yuan (about 368,900 U.S. Dollars) to assist Shijiazhuang's epidemic prevention efforts. The relief goods include 1,000 tents and 4,000 cotton overcoats. The goods will aid Shijiazhuang as it carries out citywide nucleic acid testing with epidemic control staff and volunteers stationed to secure medium- and high-risk areas.

The provincial health commission on Wednesday dispatched 1,000 medical staff from other cities in the province to support the epidemic control in Shijiazhuang. On Thursday, another 2,000 medical personnel are expected to be transferred to Shijiazhuang to help accelerate the mass nucleic acid testing.

The city has set up 5,011 sites to collect swab samples for the tests.

