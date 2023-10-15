Open Menu

China's Shipbuilding Industry Retains World-leading Role In Q3

Faizan Hashmi Published October 15, 2023 | 03:10 PM

China's shipbuilding industry retains world-leading role in Q3

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) China's shipbuilding industry recorded sound development in the third quarter (Q3) of the year, with increases in output, new orders and holding orders ranking first in the world, official data showed.

The country's shipbuilding output hit 9.61 million deadweight tonnes (dwt) during this period, increasing 3.

33 percent year on year, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology revealed.

New orders, another significant indicator in the shipbuilding industry, rose 98.9 percent year on year to 19.67 million dwt, while the sector's holding orders totaled 133.93 million dwt by the end of September.

From January to August, combined revenue of firms in the industry stood at 373.8 billion Yuan (about 52.08 billion U.S. Dollars), expanding by 23.2 percent year on year, while the profits of this sector surged by 191 percent to 12.8 billion yuan.

Related Topics

World Technology China January August September From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

WEF Global Future Councils meeting kicks off tomor ..

WEF Global Future Councils meeting kicks off tomorrow in Dubai featuring 600 glo ..

57 minutes ago
 AYC’s 2nd Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programm ..

AYC’s 2nd Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programme to be launched tomorrow

1 hour ago
 PCFC to unveil 7 innovative projects at GITEX Glob ..

PCFC to unveil 7 innovative projects at GITEX Global 2023

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster anchors its first marit ..

Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster anchors its first maritime technology company

1 hour ago
 TRENDS signs cooperation agreement with HUFS Insti ..

TRENDS signs cooperation agreement with HUFS Institute of Middle East Studies

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghan ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Wh ..

3 hours ago
Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of sma ..

Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of smart and autonomous vehicle oper ..

4 hours ago
 Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in T ..

Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in Türkiye

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2023

7 hours ago
 ADEK to launch 4th Rize University Fair tomorrow

ADEK to launch 4th Rize University Fair tomorrow

15 hours ago
 JUIF condemns Israel’s brutality in Palestine; c ..

JUIF condemns Israel’s brutality in Palestine; calls for immediate end

16 hours ago

More Stories From World