China's Sichuan To Host Cross Country Event Around Minya Konka

Thu 11th July 2019

China's Sichuan to host cross country event around Minya Konka

A cross-country event will be held in August around southwest China's fearsome Minya Konka, known as the "king of Sichuan's mountains"

This will be the fifth time that Sichuan province has hosted this event. The race will take place between August 23 and 25 and pass through the core scenic area of Conch Gully near the Minya Konka.

In addition to the 100km category, 50km and 30km categories have been added to this year's competition in order to give the event a wider appeal.

With the highest point on the course being over 4,500 meters above sea level, runners will have to contend with altitude sickness and unpredictable weather in their quest to reach the finish line.

"Although this year's race will be very hard, the scenery will be very beautiful," said Zhu Danfeng, chief of Xinhua Sichuan Distribution Group, one of the organizers of the event.

