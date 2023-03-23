UrduPoint.com

China's Siding With Russia Presents Big Challenge For EU, West - Latvian Prime Minister

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2023 | 04:40 PM

China's Siding With Russia Presents Big Challenge for EU, West - Latvian Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) China is moving to side with Russia, which is a big challenge for the European Union and the West in general, Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said on Thursday.

"Many people were hoping that China will somehow be or take the role of a broker, China is not doing this at all, China is certainly moving right now on the side of Russia and this is actually a very big challenge and a big difficulty for all of us," the Latvian prime minister said on the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping was in Russia from March 20-22 on a state visit during which he had talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders signed a joint statement on a plan to develop key areas of Russian-Chinese economic cooperation until 2030.

During and after Xi's visit, Russian officials stated that Russia-China relations were at an all-time high.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia China European Union Visit Brussels Vladimir Putin March All From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Presight AI Holding to list shares on ADX on 27th ..

Presight AI Holding to list shares on ADX on 27th March

14 minutes ago
 &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign ded ..

&#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign dedicates 5 easy channels for ind ..

14 minutes ago
 MBRSC Signs MoU with e&amp; enterprise to Collabor ..

MBRSC Signs MoU with e&amp; enterprise to Collaborate on Artificial Intelligence

14 minutes ago
 President confers civil awards on different person ..

President confers civil awards on different personalities

15 minutes ago
 Babar Azam receives Sitara-e-Imtiaz Award

Babar Azam receives Sitara-e-Imtiaz Award

33 minutes ago
 UAE participates in the GCC Common Market Committe ..

UAE participates in the GCC Common Market Committee meetings

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.