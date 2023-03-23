MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) China is moving to side with Russia, which is a big challenge for the European Union and the West in general, Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said on Thursday.

"Many people were hoping that China will somehow be or take the role of a broker, China is not doing this at all, China is certainly moving right now on the side of Russia and this is actually a very big challenge and a big difficulty for all of us," the Latvian prime minister said on the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping was in Russia from March 20-22 on a state visit during which he had talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders signed a joint statement on a plan to develop key areas of Russian-Chinese economic cooperation until 2030.

During and after Xi's visit, Russian officials stated that Russia-China relations were at an all-time high.