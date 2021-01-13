The general efficacy of the vaccine against the coronavirus developed by the Chinese Sinovac biopharmaceutical company has shown 50.38 percent in a late-stage trial in Brazil, Brazilian biologic research center Butantan Institute said on Tuesday

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The general efficacy of the vaccine against the coronavirus developed by the Chinese Sinovac biopharmaceutical company has shown 50.38 percent in a late-stage trial in Brazil, Brazilian biologic research center Butantan Institute said on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the institute said the vaccine efficacy was 78 percent, which it referred to as "clinical efficacy."

The Sao Paolo-based center's medical director for clinical research, Ricardo Palacios, said at a briefing that the new data included mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 cases that did not require medical assistance.

The efficacy of a vaccine must reach the threshold of 50 percent to be approved by the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency.

Last week, Brazilian Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said that the government would acquire 100 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine.

According to Pazuello, Brazil expects to receive 254 million doses of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca/Oxford University for mass vaccination.