GUANGDONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) China on Saturday launched a Smart Dragon-3 (SD-3) carrier rocket from the sea, sending nine satellites into planned orbit.

The rocket blasted off at 11:06 a.m. (Beijing Time) from waters off the coast of Yangjiang, a city in south China's Guangdong Province. The Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center conducted the offshore launch.

It was the 3rd flight mission to use an SD-3 rocket, said the center.