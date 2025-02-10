Open Menu

China's Smart Robot Industry Sees Robust Growth In 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2025 | 10:50 AM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) By the end of 2024, the number of enterprises in the smart robot industry in China had reached 451,700, with a total registered capital of 6.44 trillion Yuan (about 880 billion U.S. Dollars), according to the State Administration for Market Regulation.

The number of such enterprises grew by 19.39 percent compared to the end of 2023, demonstrating a steady upward trend in the industry's development in China.

Nearly 80 percent of these enterprises were concentrated in three sectors, namely scientific research and technical services; information transmission, software and information technology services; and wholesale and retail, the administration said.

The eastern region of the country, with its distinct geographical advantages, robust research and development strength, and well-established industrial ecosystem, has become a hub hosting about two-thirds of smart robot industry enterprises in China.

The number of such enterprises in China's central and northwestern regions account for 15.33 percent and 14.97 percent of the total, respectively.

