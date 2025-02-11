Open Menu

China's SMIC Reports Annual Profit Slump As Tech Curbs Bite

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 05:40 PM

China's SMIC reports annual profit slump as tech curbs bite

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) China's top chipmaker SMIC said Tuesday its 2024 profit had plunged significantly from the previous year, against a backdrop of surging trade tensions between Beijing and Washington.

China has been seeking in recent years to shore up its self-reliance in the increasingly vital field of semiconductors, and Shanghai-based SMIC is the country's chipmaking champion.

The firm faces pressure from Washington, which has taken steps in recent years to cut off China's access to advanced US technology, working with its allies to impose tough restrictions on the flow of state-of-the-art chips and the equipment needed to make them.

"Unaudited profit attributable to owners of the Company was $492.7 million in 2024," SMIC reported in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The figure represented a decrease of 45.

4 percent from $902.5 million in 2023, according to the firm, which added that the fall was "mainly due to the decrease of investment income and financial income".

Profit in the final quarter of 2024 also slumped, the filing showed, dropping 38.4 percent year-on-year to $107.6 million.

SMIC's fourth-quarter revenue, meanwhile, grew 31.5 percent to reach a total of $2.2 billion, it added.

Unaudited revenue for the whole of last year reached $8 billion, up from $6.3 billion in 2023.

Looking forward, the firm said it anticipates sequential revenue growth of six to eight percent during the first quarter of this year.

SMIC also said that "based on the premise that there are no significant changes in the external environment", it expects revenue growth in the year ahead "to be higher than industry average in the same markets".

Recent Stories

Bahrain committed to creating supportive environme ..

Bahrain committed to creating supportive environment for innovators: Minister of ..

1 minute ago
 ZEISS Image, Go Far – Experience the vivo X200 P ..

ZEISS Image, Go Far – Experience the vivo X200 Pro, Now Available in Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 UAE will train more than one million young people ..

UAE will train more than one million young people from Madagascar in programming ..

16 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives IHG Hotels & Resorts Region ..

Saud bin Saqr receives IHG Hotels & Resorts Regional Managing Director

31 minutes ago
 Guatemala seeks to boost tourism, trade with UAE: ..

Guatemala seeks to boost tourism, trade with UAE: Tourism Minister

31 minutes ago
 SEC exempts UAE citizens from sewage fees in emira ..

SEC exempts UAE citizens from sewage fees in emirate

1 hour ago
MoF organises 3 panel discussions at WGS 2025

MoF organises 3 panel discussions at WGS 2025

1 hour ago
 ADDED, GWU join forces to empower women in economi ..

ADDED, GWU join forces to empower women in economic sector

2 hours ago
 SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas ..

SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas 1, 2, 4

2 hours ago
 19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in K ..

19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in Kalba

2 hours ago
 MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', op ..

MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', opens nominations

2 hours ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar Habtoor Al Darei rank of Minis ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World