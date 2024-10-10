China's Solar Goes From Supremacy To Oversupply
Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Strong state support and huge private investment have made China's solar industry a global powerhouse, but it faces new headwinds, from punitive tariffs abroad to a brutal price war at home.
Officials meeting in Baku next month for the COP29 summit hope to agree on new finance targets to help developing countries respond to climate change, including ditching fossil fuels.
Last year, countries agreed to triple global installed renewable energy capacity by 2030.
China is installing almost twice as much solar and wind power as every other country combined.
And it dominates the market.
It makes eight out of every 10 solar panels and controls 80 percent of every stage of the manufacturing process.
It is also home to the world's top 10 suppliers of solar panel manufacturing equipment, and its related exports hit a record $49 billion last year, according to Wood Mackenzie.
That supremacy is not accidental: Chinese state support has been key, analysts say.
Beijing invested over $50 billion in new solar supply capacity from 2011 to 2022, according to the International Energy Agency.
The industry has also benefited from access to cheap raw materials, readily available capital from state-owned banks, and huge engineering manpower.
"Chinese producers were ahead of everyone else on cost," said Lauri Myllyvirta, co-founder of the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, a climate think tank.
"That meant new investment takes place in China, because that's where it's most competitive," he told AFP.
The focus has driven a "steep learning curve... both in solar cell technology and manufacturing know-how", added Johannes Bernreuter, a longtime solar industry analyst.
That in turn has created "an efficient industry ecosystem", he said.
