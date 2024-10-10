Open Menu

China's Solar Goes From Supremacy To Oversupply

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2024 | 02:40 PM

China's solar goes from supremacy to oversupply

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Strong state support and huge private investment have made China's solar industry a global powerhouse, but it faces new headwinds, from punitive tariffs abroad to a brutal price war at home.

Officials meeting in Baku next month for the COP29 summit hope to agree on new finance targets to help developing countries respond to climate change, including ditching fossil fuels.

Last year, countries agreed to triple global installed renewable energy capacity by 2030.

China is installing almost twice as much solar and wind power as every other country combined.

And it dominates the market.

It makes eight out of every 10 solar panels and controls 80 percent of every stage of the manufacturing process.

It is also home to the world's top 10 suppliers of solar panel manufacturing equipment, and its related exports hit a record $49 billion last year, according to Wood Mackenzie.

That supremacy is not accidental: Chinese state support has been key, analysts say.

Beijing invested over $50 billion in new solar supply capacity from 2011 to 2022, according to the International Energy Agency.

The industry has also benefited from access to cheap raw materials, readily available capital from state-owned banks, and huge engineering manpower.

"Chinese producers were ahead of everyone else on cost," said Lauri Myllyvirta, co-founder of the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, a climate think tank.

"That meant new investment takes place in China, because that's where it's most competitive," he told AFP.

The focus has driven a "steep learning curve... both in solar cell technology and manufacturing know-how", added Johannes Bernreuter, a longtime solar industry analyst.

That in turn has created "an efficient industry ecosystem", he said.

Related Topics

World Technology Exports China Baku Beijing Price Tank Market From Industry Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

14 minutes ago
 Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

45 minutes ago
 First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

2 hours ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

2 hours ago
 IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

6 hours ago
 CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

19 hours ago
 Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

19 hours ago
 PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

21 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

21 hours ago

More Stories From World