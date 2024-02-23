Open Menu

China's Space Station Hosts Unconventional Painting Exhibition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2024 | 04:30 PM

China's space station hosts unconventional painting exhibition

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) An unconventional exhibition of paintings made by teenagers opened on Friday aboard China's Tiangong space station, which is orbiting about 400 kilometers above Earth.

A total of 53 paintings on the theme of Chinese modernization are now on display in orbit, having been selected from a pool of over 20,000 submissions from teens across the country.

The paintings arrived on the space station aboard the Tianzhou-7 cargo spacecraft last month.

The exhibition is divided into topics such as "Modernization with a huge population scale," "Modernization for the common prosperity of all people," and "Modernization for harmony between humanity and nature."

It is the third painting exhibition to be held on the Chinese space station.

